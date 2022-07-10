Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 77,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $54.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.