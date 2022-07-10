Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

