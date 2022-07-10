First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 453 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $2,556,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

