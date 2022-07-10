Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

GD opened at $221.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

