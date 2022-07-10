Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.64.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

