Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

