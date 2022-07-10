Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 81.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.