McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,964 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

