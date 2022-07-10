Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 7,887 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

