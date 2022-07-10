First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 951 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

