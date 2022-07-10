First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

VO opened at $202.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

