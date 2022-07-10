Bank of Stockton Sells 58 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

CAT stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.29 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.