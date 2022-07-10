Advisor Partners LLC Buys 3,689 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.