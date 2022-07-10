Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

