Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.