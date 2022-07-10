Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

