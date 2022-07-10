PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PepsiCo worth $705,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.78 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.