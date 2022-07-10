McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

