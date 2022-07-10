Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,327 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Cigna worth $242,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $1,600,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $3,726,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $281.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

