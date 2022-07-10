Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 393 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.59 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.81 and a 200 day moving average of $578.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

