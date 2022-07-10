Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

