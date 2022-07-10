Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $328.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

