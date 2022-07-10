First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 522 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.97. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.