Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

