The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.88 and its 200-day moving average is $269.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.