Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.25.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

