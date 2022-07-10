First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

