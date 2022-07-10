First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.15 and a 200-day moving average of $435.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

