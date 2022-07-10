Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit stock opened at $406.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

