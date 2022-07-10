Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,832 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.