First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,022 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

