First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $226.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.88.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

