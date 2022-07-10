Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

