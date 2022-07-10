Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.0% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.9% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.64. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

