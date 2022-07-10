Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

