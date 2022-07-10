Lipe & Dalton Sells 1,943 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

