First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 131.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

