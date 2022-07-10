Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

