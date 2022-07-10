Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

