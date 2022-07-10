Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 192,876 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,876 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

