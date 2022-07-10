Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,085 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.