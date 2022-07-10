Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363,847 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

