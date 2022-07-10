Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

