Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 78,977 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,977 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.