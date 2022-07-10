Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,780 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

