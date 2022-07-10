First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.18 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

