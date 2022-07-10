Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.