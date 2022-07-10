Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

NYSE USB opened at $46.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

