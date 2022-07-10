Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

