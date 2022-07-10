Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average is $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

